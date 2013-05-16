LONDON May 16 A significant minority of
investors at Insurer Prudential voted against Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam's 2012 pay deal on Thursday, delivering
a rebuke to leadership already under fire for their handling of
a failed Asian takeover.
Shareholders representing nearly 12 percent of the company's
capital at its annual general meeting in London voted against
approving Thiam's 7.8 million pound pay and benefits package -
up from 4.7 million pounds a year earlier.
The dissenting vote was far less pronounced than a protest
by shareholders last year, part of a broader debate over the
scale of executive pay deals in Britain. But it was still far
higher than the average for dissent at such meetings.
Normally management decisions are simply waved through by
the fund managers who tend to hold the bulk of shares in
insurers and other major companies and the vote suggested at
least some may have been expressing their disapproval of Thiam.
In March the firm was fined 30 million pounds and Thiam was
censured for failing to inform British regulators about its
$35.5 billion takeover of Asian rival AIA in 2010
which collapsed after investors baulked at the price.
Britain's then financial watchdog the FSA said Thiam played
"a significant role" in the decision not to contact the
regulator about the deal.
Chairman Paul Manduca struck a conciliatory tone in
response, but argued high executive pay is largely caused by
moves in the company's share price; Prudential shares have
climbed more than 80 percent since the start of 2012.
"Remuneration is driven by the long term incentive plan and
in particular share price growth and that does inflate the
figures. Of course all our shareholders are enjoying that growth
too but I hear what you say," he said.
The meeting stopped short of declaring Thiam unfit to hold
such a senior position and said it did not consider Prudential's
regulatory breaches "reckless or intentional". Few voices
criticised Thiam's actual management of the company and the vote
to re-elect him as a director was passed with 98 percent in
favour.
The total pay pot for seven executive directors was more
than 33 million pounds, according to the firm's annual report.
"I've no doubt people do work very hard but the word greedy
is not entirely remote from my mind," one shareholder told board
members at the meeting.