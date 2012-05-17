LONDON May 17 Prudential said investors holding 30.33 percent of its stock voted against its remuneration report on Thursday, as the insurer became the latest British company to see a revolt over executive pay.

Chairman Harvey McGrath told the company's annual general meeting in London that the "vast majority" of its large shareholders voted in favour of the proposal.

A growing number of investors in British companies have registered their disapproval of executive pay recently in a 'shareholder spring'.

The chief executive of fellow insurer Aviva, Andrew Moss, stood down earlier this month after its shareholders voted against its remuneration report. (Reporting by Myles Nelligan, Writing by Paul Sandle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)