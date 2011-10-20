* Prudential sees $200 mln proceeds from stake sale

* Book value of stake was $75 mln at end December 2010

Oct 20 Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) on Thursday said it agreed to sell its stake in a Mexican pension fund to local bank Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX).

Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, said in August it would combine its pension fund with one co-owned by Mexico's Social Security Institute (IMSS) and Prudential. [ID:nN1E77F1VR]

Prudential said it expected $200 million in proceeds from the sale of its stake in the fund, known as Afore XXI.

The book value of the stake was $75 million at the end of December, Prudential said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, following regulatory approval, according to the statement.

Banorte said in August that the deal will create Mexico's largest pension fund in terms of numbers of accounts and the fourth largest by assets under management. According to data from the fund's regulator, the new fund will have about 196.3 billion pesos ($14.3 billion) in assets.

Prudential shares rose 3 percent to $51.75 in New York. Banorte shares closed down 1.38 percent at 42.18 pesos in local trading. ($1 = 13.69 pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)