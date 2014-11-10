RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 10 Prudential Plc
* Disposal - sale of interest in PruHealth
* Agreement to sell its 25 pct equity stake in PruHealth and PruProtect joint venture
* Sale to Discovery Group Europe Ltd for 155 mln stg in cash
* Transaction will enable Prudential UK to realise investment at attractive terms while providing full strategic optionality to re-enter this market in due course
* Will continue to support business for a transitional period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)