Nov 10 Prudential Plc

* Disposal - sale of interest in PruHealth

* Agreement to sell its 25 pct equity stake in PruHealth and PruProtect joint venture

* Sale to Discovery Group Europe Ltd for 155 mln stg in cash

* Transaction will enable Prudential UK to realise investment at attractive terms while providing full strategic optionality to re-enter this market in due course

* Will continue to support business for a transitional period