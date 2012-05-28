* Manduca, currently senior non-exec, becomes chairman July 2

LONDON May 28 Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, on Monday appointed board member Paul Manduca as its new chairman, ending a five-month search for a successor to outgoing incumbent Harvey McGrath.

Manduca, who founded British fund manager Threadneedle and has been Prudential's senior independent director since January 2011, takes over as chairman on July 2, the insurer said.

Manduca's appointment comes days after a third of Prudential shareholders voted against the insurer's executive pay plans in protest over inflation-beating salary increases for top managers.

It also coincides with a stand-off between Prudential and European regulators over tough new capital rules which the insurer has said could force it to move outside Europe if implemented in their current form.

The 164-year old insurer had also considered Nigel Rudd,, chairman of engineering firm Invensys, and Glen Moreno, chairman of Financial Times owner Pearson, as candidates, according to British press reports.

Howard Davies, the former chairman of Britain's financial regulator who sits on Prudential's board as a non-executive director, had also been seen as a possible successor to McGrath.

Prudential shares were 1 percent higher at 0915 GMT.

The stock has climbed 7 percent since the start of the year, outperforming a flat European insurance sector index thanks to Prudential's limited exposure to the crisis-struck euro zone and strong presence in fast-growing Asia.

McGrath announced his departure in December, seven months after over a fifth of Prudential shareholders voted against his reappointment in protest over the company's failed $35.5 billion bid for leading Asian rival AIA in 2010. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mark Potter)