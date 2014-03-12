March 12 Prudential PLC :
* Prudential Plc and Standard Chartered Plc agree to extend and
expand their strategic Bancassurance partnership
* The new 15-year agreement, which covers 11 markets and will
commence on 1 July 2014
* Prudential's life insurance products will be exclusively
distributed through Standard Chartered branches in 9 markets
* In China and South Korea, Standard Chartered will distribute
prudential's life insurance products on a preferred basis.
* 9 countries are Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, India and Taiwan
* Source text