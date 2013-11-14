LONDON Nov 14 British based insurer Prudential PLC
has seen a 12 percent increase in new business profit
driven largely by a one fifth increase in its increasingly core
Asian arm.
In a trading statement for the year to date on Thursday,
Prudential said group wide new business profit was 1.95 billion
pounds ($3.12 billion), compared with 1.74 billion pounds in
2012.
The performance was at the high end of a 1.86 billion pounds
to 1.95 billion pounds range predicted by 18 analysts polled by
the company.
Asian new business profits that came in 20 percent higher to
990 million pounds helped offset a 10 percent decline in the UK
which the company attributed to lower sales of annuities.
New business growth at the US arm climbed 11 percent, the
company said.
Group sales were 5 percent higher for the nine months
period, Prudential said, also driven by strong growth in Asia
that offset declines in the UK.
Chief executive Tidjane Thiam said the group remains "on
track" to achieve its objectives for the full year.
"In Asia, our focus on meeting the long term savings and
protection needs of a rapidly growing and increasingly wealthy
middle class remains a key driver of resilient and sustainable
profit growth," he said.
"Our U.S. and UK businesses remain focused on delivering
earnings and cash."