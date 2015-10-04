Oct 4 British insurer Prudential PLC may
shift its headquarters from London to Asia to escape new
European Union regulations, the Sunday Times reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
The so-called Solvency II rules, which take effect in
January 2016, aim to ensure that insurers hold enough capital to
honour policyholder commitments even when markets turn sour.
The paper, citing analysts, said Solvency II could slash
Prudential's reserves from 9 billion pounds ($13.66 billion) to
3 billion pounds.
This may prompt Prudential to sell its British operations or
spin them off into a separate listed company and shift its
headquarters to either Hong Kong or Singapore, the Times
reported. (thetim.es/1M40tu9)
Asked by Reuters for comment, Prudential said: "We have
always said that, as a large, international group, we regularly
look at the structure of our business to ensure that it remains
optimal. Solvency II will affect less than one fifth of our
operations."
Britain's top insurance regulator said in July the country
would not use the new EU insurance rules, as the system already
has an appropriate amount of capital.
In September, Dutch insurers ASR, Aegon and Delta
Lloyd warned that their capital buffers would fall
sharply under the Solvency II rules, raising concerns over how
well prepared the broader European industry is for the rules.
($1 = 0.6588 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in
London)