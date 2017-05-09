May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.

Shareholders voted at the annual shareholders meeting in Newark, New Jersey, to award Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Strangfeld a total of $17.4 million in direct compensation, which includes his base salary as well as annual and long-term bonuses. Strangfeld's compensation was largely unchanged from 2015. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Peter Cooney)