Oct 27 Prudential Financial Inc :

* Will provide reinsurance to UK-based insurer Legal & General Group Plc

* PRIAC will provide reinsurance of longevity risk for a portion of Legal & General's pension bulk annuity business, which provides security to thousands of UK retirees

* Legal & General holds 24.6 billion stg ($39 billion) in bulk annuity assets as of June 30, 2014

* Providing longevity reinsurance on approximately 1.35 billion stg ($ 2.2 billion) of Legal & General's bulk annuity portfolio