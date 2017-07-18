Prudential Financial enters Indonesian life insurance market

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Prudential Financial Inc has entered the Indonesian life insurance market in a joint venture with a unit of CT Corp in Jakarta, the companies said on Tuesday.

Prudential's Pruco Life Insurance Company unit has acquired a 49 percent stake in PT Asuransi Jiwa Mega Indonesia, the life insurance subsidiary of Indonesia-based CT Corp, the companies said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.