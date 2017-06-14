BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc said it appointed Lata Reddy to chair its not-for-profit arm, the Prudential Foundation.
Reddy currently heads corporate social responsibility at Prudential Financial. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal