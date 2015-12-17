WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. regulators on Thursday voted to keep Prudential Financial on their list of systemically important firms subject to tougher oversight, the U.S. Treasury said.

The Treasury said the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a grouping of top financial regulators, voted during a telephone call to keep the designation they put in place in September 2013. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)