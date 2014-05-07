BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
May 7 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, driven by higher income from its investment unit.
The net profit in the financial services businesses attributable to the company was $1.22 billion, or $2.59 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $735 million, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.
Prudential's financial services business includes U.S. retirement services and investment management businesses. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
