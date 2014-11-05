Nov 5 Prudential Financial Inc, the
second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 52 percent fall in
quarterly profit, hurt by lower operating income from
individual annuities and U.S. life insurance.
The net profit in the financial services businesses
attributable to the company was $465 million, or 99 cents per
share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $966 million, or
$2.04 per share, a year earlier.
Prudential's financial services business includes individual
annuities, retirement services and investment management
businesses.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)