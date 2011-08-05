HONG KONG/LONDON Aug 5 Prudential Plc , Britain's biggest insurer, on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 25 percent rise in half-year profit, helped by strong growth in the highly profitable South-East Asian markets.

Prudential reported an operating profit of 1.06 billion pounds for the first six months of 2011, compared with 968 million pounds a year earlier. Analysts had expected an operating profit of 963 million pounds, according to a consensus of forecasts compiled by Prudential.

Prudential said it remained on course to deliver the profit growth and cash generation targets it had outlined earlier this year. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh and Myles Neligan; Editing by Chris Lewis)