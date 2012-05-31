HONG KONG May 31 Britain's No.1 insurer
Prudential Plc on Thursday said it will buy
SRLC America Holding Corp from Swiss Re AG for 398
million pounds in cash.
It said the purchase would be made through Prudential's U.S.
subsidiary Jackson National Life Insurance Co.
Trading in Hong Kong-listed shares of Prudential was
suspended earlier on Thursday pending the release of
price-sensitive information, the Hong Kong stock exchange said.
Prudential last closed down 1.6 percent at HK$82.80 in Hong
Kong and its London-listed shares closed down 3 percent at 673
pence.
(Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris
Lewis)