(Adds statement from Prudential)
LONDON Feb 26 Prudential,
Britain's biggest insurer, is considering moving its
headquarters from London to escape tough new capital rules for
European insurers, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The company did not specify where it would move but there
has been long-running speculation that Prudential could shift
its headquarters to Hong Kong in recognition of Asia's large and
growing contribution to its growth.
Prudential is concerned a conflict between Europe's Solvency
II regime and U.S. insurance regulations could force it to hold
billions of pounds of extra capital against its U.S.-based
Jackson National Life unit if it remains domiciled in Europe.
"Prudential regularly reviews its range of options to
maximise the strategic flexibility of the Group. This includes
consideration of optimising the Group's domicile, including as a
possible response to an adverse outcome on Solvency II," the
company said in its statement.
"There continues to be uncertainty in relation to the
implementation of Solvency II and implications for the Group's
businesses. Clarity on this issue is not expected in the near
term," Prudential said.
Solvency II, due to come into force in 2014, could force
European insurers to hold extra cash reserves against
subsidiaries operating in countries that have less exacting
capital standards.
This extra capital requirement would be waived for countries
whose insurance regulations are deemed by European regulators to
be equivalent to Solvency II. No decision has yet been taken on
whether U.S. capital rules for insurers are compatible.
Prudential generates 45 percent of its sales in Asia, and
has secondary stock market listings in Hong Kong and Singapore.
The company uses cash from its mature UK business to fund
expansion in the booming economies of Southeast Asia, and in
2010 launched an abortive $35 billion bid to buy local rival
AIA, a deal which would have doubled its size in the region.
Prudential will confirm it is reviewing its domicile in its
2011 annual report.
Solvency II is designed to make insurers hold capital
reserves in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite, and
is expected to lead to an increase in capital requirements for
many insurers.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and
Marguerita Choy)