* Insurer said it could relocate post-Solvency II
* Solvency II could force it to hold more capital
* Analysts say Prudential has natural home in HK
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Feb 27 Britain's Prudential
is more likely than other European insurers to change
its domicile to escape new capital standards because it faces a
potentially big hit if it stays, and has a natural alternative
home in Hong Kong, analysts said on Monday.
London-based Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer with a
market value of 18.4 billion pounds ($29 billion), said on
Sunday it might relocate in the event of an "adverse outcome"
from the European Union's proposed Solvency II capital regime
for insurers.
"If it is a straight toss-up between raising billions to
comply with Solvency II, or going through the redomiciling
process, it is probably easier and cheaper to redomicile,"
Investec analyst Kevin Ryan said.
Solvency II could force Prudential to hold extra capital
against its American business, Jackson National Life, if
European regulators decide U.S. capital standards for insurers
are less exacting than Europe's.
The company, which operates in Asia, Britain and the U.S.,
could avoid this surcharge by moving its headquarters outside
the EU, leaving just its British subsidiary under the
jurisdiction of Solvency II.
The extra capital requirement would be waived if U.S.
regulations were considered to be on a par with Solvency II, due
to come into force in 2014. No decision has been made as to
whether U.S. rules are equivalent.
There has long been speculation that Prudential could move
to Hong Kong, regardless of Solvency II, in recognition of its
growing focus on Asia, which accounts for 45 percent of sales.
This figure is expected to rise as the insurer keeps
investing heavily in the fast-growing region using cash from its
mature British operation.
"There are a number of strong arguments for a relocation
from London to Hong Kong given the shape of the business," said
Panmure Gordon analyst Barrie Cornes.
Prudential listed its shares in Hong Kong and Singapore in
2010 during a failed attempt to buy local rival AIA, a deal that
would have doubled its Asian footprint.
EASTERN PROMISE
A move to Hong Kong could be accompanied by a break-up of
the insurer, advocated by some analysts who say the combined
standalone value of its units exceeds that of the whole group.
"It's difficult to see too many negatives (from
redomiciling)" said Jeffries International analyst James Shuck.
"Prudential is mainly U.S. and Asia now, and I don't think
moving head office really changes that."
The only other European insurer to say publicly it might
relocate to avoid Solvency II is Netherlands-based Aegon
, which relies on its U.S.-based Transamerica unit for
about 80 percent of earnings.
Yet an eastwards move by Prudential could face resistance
from shareholders, some of whom may be prevented by fund rules
from owning shares in Asian companies, analysts said.
Prudential would also face intense lobbying from a British
government anxious to retain corporate tax revenue and sensitive
to accusations that regulation is driving banks and insurers
overseas, undermining London's status as a global financial
centre.
"There is no doubt that other jurisdictions, and Hong Kong
in particular, are becoming more attractive in this respect and
are beginning to represent a serious alternative to London,"
said Tim Kirk, head of financial services at accountants BDO.
"Prudential will not be the only firm considering whether to
relocate its headquarters outside the UK."
Leading London-based banks HSBC, Standard Chartered
and Barclays have threatened to quit Britain
because of mounting regulatory costs.
Prudential declined to comment.
Shares in the insurer closed 0.3 percent lower,
underperforming the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index
. The stock is up 10 percent since the start of the year,
lagging a 12 percent rise for the index.
($1 = 0.6306 pound)
