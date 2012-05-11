LONDON May 11 The chief executive of Prudential
, has emerged as a leading candidate to take over as the
next chairman of the Association of British Insurers, the
Financial Times reported on Friday.
Tidjane Thiam, head of Britain's No. 1 insurer, has been
approached to replace Tim Breedon, his counterpart at Legal and
General, people familiar with the process were cited
as saying.
Sources cited by the FT said, however, that no agreement had
yet been reached.
The ABI and Prudential could not be reached for immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Pullin)