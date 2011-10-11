* Hunt joins Nov. 9
* Prudential IM has $583 bln in assets under management
Oct 11 Life insurer Prudential Financial
(PRU.N) on Tuesday named David Hunt, a partner at consultancy
McKinsey & Co, as chief executive of its asset management
business.
Prudential Investment Management had $583 billion in assets
under management at June 30, making it one of the world's
largest asset managers.
Hunt, who starts Nov. 9, was previously co-head of
McKinsey's North American asset management business.
He replaces Charles Lowrey, who was previously promoted to
chief operating officer of Prudential's U.S. operations.
Prudential is the second-largest life insurer in the United
States.
