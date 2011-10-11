* Hunt joins Nov. 9

* Prudential IM has $583 bln in assets under management

Oct 11 Life insurer Prudential Financial (PRU.N) on Tuesday named David Hunt, a partner at consultancy McKinsey & Co, as chief executive of its asset management business.

Prudential Investment Management had $583 billion in assets under management at June 30, making it one of the world's largest asset managers.

Hunt, who starts Nov. 9, was previously co-head of McKinsey's North American asset management business.

He replaces Charles Lowrey, who was previously promoted to chief operating officer of Prudential's U.S. operations. Prudential is the second-largest life insurer in the United States. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)