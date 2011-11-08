* New annual payout $1.45/shr
* Says highest ever paid by company
Nov 8 Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the
second-largest life insurer in the United States, on Tuesday
raised its annual dividend by 26 percent, two weeks after its
closest competitor was blocked from raising its own payout.
Prudential said the dividend of $1.45 per share was the
highest it has ever paid. It is payable Dec. 16 to holders of
record as of Nov. 22.
Two weeks ago, industry leader MetLife (MET.N) said it had
been blocked by the Federal Reserve from raising its dividend
or buying back stock, citing the need for more aggressive
stress testing in 2012.
As opposed to Prudential, MetLife is regulated as a bank
holding company because of its retail banking operations, which
are for sale.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)