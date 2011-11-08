* New annual payout $1.45/shr

* Says highest ever paid by company

Nov 8 Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N), the second-largest life insurer in the United States, on Tuesday raised its annual dividend by 26 percent, two weeks after its closest competitor was blocked from raising its own payout.

Prudential said the dividend of $1.45 per share was the highest it has ever paid. It is payable Dec. 16 to holders of record as of Nov. 22.

Two weeks ago, industry leader MetLife (MET.N) said it had been blocked by the Federal Reserve from raising its dividend or buying back stock, citing the need for more aggressive stress testing in 2012.

As opposed to Prudential, MetLife is regulated as a bank holding company because of its retail banking operations, which are for sale. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)