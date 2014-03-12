LONDON, March 12 British based insurer
Prudential Plc has delivered a 17 percent rise in
operating profits for 2013, brushing off financial volatility in
Asia where its operations led sales growth.
In full year earnings on Wednesday, Prudential said IFRS
operating profit was 2.95 billion pounds ($4.91 billion) in
2013, at the top end of analyst forecasts.
Sales increased 5 percent to 4.4 billion pounds, the company
said, led mainly by double digit growth in its core Asian
markets.
Tidjane Thiam, Group Chief Executive, said the group has
achieved a series of growth targets set in 2010 and it will
continue to focus efforts on harnessing opportunities presented
by trends such as a growing Asian middle class.
"Our business, which used to rely on the UK for IFRS
earnings and to fund all its cash needs, is now well diversified
not only in terms of IFRS earnings but also in terms of cash,"
he said.
The group also announced a 15 percent increase in its full
year dividend to 33.57 pence per share.