Feb 2 Prudential Financial, the
second-largest life insurer in the United States, has reached a
$17 million multi-state settlement on death benefits that
resolves a controversy over unpaid insurance claims.
The settlement comes after a joint investigative hearing
last May held by California's insurance commissioner, Dave
Jones, and state controller John Chiang into the payment
practices of death benefits by major life insurers.
Life insurance companies have been under pressure from state
regulators for years over their use of the so-called death
master file, a Social Security database that records deaths,
amid questions about how far they went to confirm that
policyholders had died and beneficiaries were due payments.
According to a statement from the office of the California
insurance commissioner, Prudential must regularly check the
death master file to determine whether any of its life insurance
policyholders, or owners of annuities have died. The company
then should make efforts to repay those claims to the
beneficiaries of policyholders.
Prudential must "use death master and all other means
available to them to ensure that when life insurance
policyholders die, their beneficiaries receive the benefits
owed," Jones said in a statement.
Under the deal, if beneficiaries cannot be located,
Prudential must turn the proceeds owed to beneficiaries over to
the states as required by state unclaimed property laws.
The agreement becomes effective after 20 states sign it.
Currently seven states have signed the agreement. They include:
Florida, California, Illinois, New Hampshire, North Dakota,
Pennsylvania and New Jersey, have signed the agreement.
Regulators say tens of millions of dollars in policy
benefits went unclaimed, in some cases for decades. New York
regulators said in early December nearly $52 million in claims
had been paid out since they started pressuring insurers on the
database issue.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad)