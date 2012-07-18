(Adds background on long-term care market)
July 18 Insurer Prudential Financial Inc
said on Wednesday it would stop selling group long-term care
policies, making it the latest insurer to step back from the
historically money-losing product.
Prudential, the No. 2 U.S. life insurer, said it would stop
selling policies as of Aug. 1 in all but five states. In those
states, it is bound by law to keep offering policies for "a
period of time," though the length was not immediately clear.
Prudential cited the impact of persistently low interest
rates for its decision. Analysts and consultants have said that
life insurers would need to reconsider what products they sell
given how low interest rates are, and how that could affect the
insurers' ability to generate returns sufficient to pay claims.
Long-term care is especially problematic, though, in that
most insurers that offer it have suffered through sizeable
losses. In the early days of the product, insurers
underestimated the size and length of claims, and more recently
the rate environment has exacerbated the problem.
The company's closest competitor, MetLife Inc,
stopped selling long-term care policies in late 2010. As of late
2011, fewer than 5 million people in the United States were
covered by long-term care policies, according to LIMRA
International.
Prudential said coverage under existing policies would not
change, and would remain renewable. It cautioned that premiums
could change, though, subject to regulatory review.
Because of the historical losses, it has not been uncommon
for insurers to seek double-digit rate hikes in some states on
long-term care products.
