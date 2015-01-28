Nikkei rises as yen strength wanes but still down for week
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
Jan 28 M&G Investments, the investment arm of Prudential Plc in the UK and Europe, appointed John Mayhew as head of infrastructure finance within its institutional fixed income business.
Mayhew, who most recently served as managing director of infrastructure advisory firm Erias Finance, will be based in London in the newly created role. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Friday as the yen took a breather from its recent strength, but the Nikkei still logged a weekly loss.
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: