LONDON, June 1 Asia-focused insurer Prudential
said it had appointed Barry Stowe as chairman and chief
executive of its North American unit, taking over from Mike
Wells, who starts as group chief executive on Monday.
Stowe was previously chief executive of Prudential
Corporation Asia and will remain on the Board of Prudential, the
company said in a statement. He will be replaced in Asia by Tony
Wilkey, previously the regional chief executive for insurance.
In addition, Prudential said Group Investment Director John
Foley would also take on the role of chief risk officer on an
interim basis, following the departure of Pierre-Olivier Bouée.
All three appointments are effective from June 1.
"We are well positioned to take advantage of the transition
into retirement of the wealthiest generation in history, the
American 'baby boomers'," Stowe said.
"Our team in North America has a clear strategy and a solid
track record of executing against that strategy. They have
consistently delivered positive results for both consumers and
shareholders. I am very much looking forward to working with
them to build upon this extraordinary success."
Former Prudential chief executive Tidjane Thiam has moved to
run Swiss bank Credit Suisse.
