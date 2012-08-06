Aug 6 Prudential Financial Inc on Monday sold $1 billion of fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes will have a fixed rate for the first 10 years and float thereafter at 417.5 basis points over the three-month Libor.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2042 TYPE JR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/09/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS