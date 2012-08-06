Aug 6 Prudential Financial Inc on Monday
sold $1 billion of fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes will have a fixed rate for the first 10 years and
float thereafter at 417.5 basis points over the three-month
Libor.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
HSBC, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2042
TYPE JR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/09/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS