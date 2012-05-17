* Chairman says move back to Holborn Bars an option

LONDON May 17 Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, could move back to its ancestral home in central London, 13 years after it vacated the eye-catching Victorian Gothic-styled building.

"Holborn Bars would be one of the options," Prudential Chairman Harvey McGrath told shareholders at the insurer's annual general meeting on Thursday.

Holborn Bars, designed by British architect Alfred Waterhouse, was built as Prudential's headquarters between 1885 and 1901 and still has the insurer's name engraved prominently above its main entrance.

The company moved out of the building in 1999, but still owns the terra-cotta red Grade II*-listed landmark, and keeps its corporate archives there.

Prudential is considering moving to new premises because the lease on its current head office on Laurence Pountney Hill will shortly expire, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told CNBC television earlier this month.

Prudential's search for a London new office has been previously been linked to office developments including the Shard, the Walbrook Building, and the Heron Tower.

Part of the Holborn Bars complex is currently rented out as flexible office space and meeting rooms.

Internet call service Skype and advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi were reported to be looking to move into the building, which is in London's legal district next to Chancery Lane underground station.

