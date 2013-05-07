By Chris Vellacott
LONDON May 7 Insurer Prudential has
reaffirmed a commitment to its British home market as a source
of financial strength and profit even as Asian units romped
ahead as the main driver of sales.
Speaking on Tuesday after posting 8 percent first quarter
sales growth largely fuelled by Asia, Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam called the Pru's commitment to the UK "real and for the
long term."
The rising importance of its Asian business has fuelled
speculation that Prudential could change its domicile to Hong
Kong to escape tough new European capital standards.
Thiam said the firm's ongoing presence in the UK, where it
was founded 165 years ago, provided an "anchor" to its A+ credit
rating - crucial to the credibility of insurers.
"The strength of the balance sheet of the group and part of
why we are able to grow in Asia is that anchor in the UK, so it
is very important," he said.
Prudential has avoided much of the economic turbulence
afflicting Europe on account of a strong focus on fast-growing
Asia, the source of nearly half its sales.
The success of its Asian operations has also triggered
speculation the company could look to hive off its international
business, though recent strong performance across the group has
quelled talk of an imminent structural revamp.
Prudential's shares have climbed more than 23 percent this
year and are up more than four times since 2009.
"Given the share price rally we think it is unlikely that a
break up option would be seriously contemplated," said Barrie
Cornes, analyst at Panmure Gordon.
Total sales in the first three months of 2013 were 1.038
billion pounds, of which 495 million pounds came from Asia, 358
million pounds from the U.S. and 185 million pounds from the UK.
Overall performance was ahead of consensus. New business
profit for the group's insurance business rose 5 percent from a
year earlier to 563 million pounds against 555 million pounds
predicted by analysts.
But a weak performance in the United States, where new
business profit fell 10 percent, attributed in part by the
company to low interest rates, spooked investors and the share
price fell around 2 percent.