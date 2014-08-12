LONDON Aug 12 UK life and pensions group
Prudential Plc posted a 17 percent rise in first-half
operating profit, boosted by fee income from its U.S. business
and better sales for health and protection products in Asia.
IFRS operating profit increased to 1.52 billion pounds (2.55
billion dollars) on a constant curreny basis in the six months
ended June 30, compared with 1.3 billion pounds a year earlier.
The figure rose 7 percent on an actual exchange rate basis
from 1.42 billion pounds, Prudential said, blaming the
difference on a depreciation of currencies in some key Asian
markets and the recent strengthening of the British pound.
($1 = 0.5962 British Pounds)
