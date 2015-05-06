LONDON May 6 British insurer Prudential
on Wednesday posted a drop in new business profit in the United
States and the UK during the first quarter, although Asian new
business profit climbed.
U.S. new business profit fell 28 percent to 153 million
pounds ($231.87 million) in the quarter ending March 31,
compared with the same period a year ago, Prudential said in a
trading statement.
UK retail new business profit dropped 11 percent to 34
million pounds, and Prudential wrote no new bulk annuity
business in the quarter.
Asian new business profit rose 22 percent, however, to 309
million pounds.
M&G, the group's UK investment arm, saw net inflows of 700
million pounds, down from 1.4 billion the previous year.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)