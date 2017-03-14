LONDON, March 14 British insurer Prudential
reported record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion
pounds ($5.16 billion) on Tuesday, led by growth in its Asian
business and sending its shares higher.
Analysts were expecting operating profit of 4.1 billion
pounds, a company-compiled poll showed.
Prudential, which has large operations in Britain, the
United States and Asia, has been focusing on expanding its Asian
business.
The firm saw a 15 percent rise in Asian operating profit, to
1.6 billion pounds.
The insurer, which is listed in London and Asia, said it
would pay a second interim dividend of 30.57 pence per share and
total dividend of 43.5 pence, up 12 percent from a year earlier
and compared with a forecast 41.62 pence.
Prudential's shares were trading at 1,694.5 pence at 0847
GMT, up 1.8 percent at around a two-year high and at the top of
the FTSE 100 index.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)