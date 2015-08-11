(Corrects paragraph 6 to show Wells moved from Nashville, not
Michigan)
* H1 operating profit up 17 pct, beats forecasts
* Dividend up 10 pct
* Strong start for new CEO Wells
By Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 11 Mike Wells hailed
forecast-beating half-year earnings in his first set of results
since taking charge of British insurer Prudential,
saying he was confident he could build on an ambitious global
expansion drive started by his predecessor.
Operating profit jumped 17 percent, boosted by strong
performances across the firm's main Asian, U.S. and UK markets.
The figure of 1.9 billion pounds ($2.96 billion) beat a company
supplied analyst consensus of 1.7 billion pounds.
Wells, 55, was promoted to succeed Tidjane Thiam as chief
executive two months ago after Thiam left to head Credit Suisse
.
Thiam, who led Prudential for just over six years and
oversaw the company's transformation from UK insurance
heavyweight to one of the most diversified global insurers, was
seen as a big loss to the group.
Wells said the 167-year-old firm had seen double-digit
profit growth across all of its main markets, helping underpin a
10 percent rise in the firm's interim dividend to 12.31 pence a
share.
Wells, who moved to London from Nashville to take the top
role, encouraged the heads of his Asian and UK units to answer
questions from reporters to demonstrate the company's broad
management strength.
"In the past few months, I've gone from being one of (the)
players to the coach, and I'm delighted to report I've inherited
a great team," said Wells, who is a U.S. citizen and an ice
hockey fan.
Wells said the robust results demonstrated the "disciplined
execution" of the group's global growth strategy at a time of
management transition.
One of the main factors has been its performance in Asia,
where it is looking to tap into demand for insurance from a
growing middle class that is currently relatively under-insured.
While there had been some concern about the impact of
slowing growth in China, Wells and Asia chief Tony Wilkey said
recent stock market volatility had not hit their business, and
they were upbeat on the outlook after a 17 percent regional
profit jump.
Its U.S. market was equally as strong, with operating profit
up 11 percent, buoyed by demand from retiring "Baby Boomers" for
variable annuities. Demand for life insurance products in
Britain also rose, boosting profit 19 percent.
After trading down 1.7 percent at its lows prior to the
results announcement, shares in Prudential were up 2.4 percent
at 1156 GMT in a 0.7 percent weaker FTSE 100.
"All of the key financial metrics were ahead of both our and
the market's expectations, highlighting the strength of Pru's
positioning across the main financial markets in the U.S., UK
and Asia," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan wrote in a note
to clients, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.
