Poland - Factors to Watch Mar 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LONDON Aug 12 British insurer Prudential said its operating profit soared 22 percent in the first-half of the year, as it benefited from its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets.
Prudential said operating profit came in at 1.415 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) for the six months to end-June, in line with a forecast by Barclays analysts of 1.4 billion pounds.
Prudential, founded 165 years ago in London, has avoided the economic turbulence afflicting its European competitors thanks to a strong focus on fast-growing Asia, the source of nearly half its sales.
The group said it would increase it interim dividend by 15.8 percent to 9.73 pence per share.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
NEW YORK, March 9 Alphabet Inc's venture arm has invested in Currencycloud, a UK startup that provides technology to enable businesses to provide cross-border payments services to their customers.