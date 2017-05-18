GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks buoyed by tech bounce; Dudley remarks lift Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
LONDON May 18 British insurer Prudential reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter new business profit on Thursday, driven by growth in Asia, and said the firm's Asia head was stepping down.
Group new business profit rose to 856 million pounds ($1.12 billion), Prudential said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting later on Thursday.
Prudential's Asia head Tony Wilkey is stepping down to pursue new challenges, Prudential said, to be replaced by the firm's chief financial officer, Nic Nicandrou.
Prudential has appointed Mark FitzPatrick, currently a managing partner at consulting firm Deloitte, as chief financial officer. ($1 = 0.7671 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
PARIS, June 19 French telecoms company Orange plans to reduce its stake in British rival BT Group from 4 percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising Capricorn Energy, a subsidiary of Britain's Cairn Energy, and Citla Energy won a close contest to secure the ninth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.