HONG KONG, March 10 Prudential Plc shares were suspended from trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange pending an announcement relating to "inside information", the British insurer said in a filing on Tuesday.

Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam was expected to step down to become the CEO of Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported earlier. Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan is set to quit his job, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)