Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
HONG KONG, March 10 Prudential Plc shares were suspended from trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange pending an announcement relating to "inside information", the British insurer said in a filing on Tuesday.
Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam was expected to step down to become the CEO of Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported earlier. Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan is set to quit his job, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.