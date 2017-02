HONG KONG May 31 Trading in shares of Prudential Plc , Britain's No 1 insurer, was suspended on Thursday, the Hong Kong stock exchange said.

The suspension was pending the release of price-sensitive information.

For a statement, please click here

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Prudential last closed down 1.6 percent at HK$82.80.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Paul Tait)