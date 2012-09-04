UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
HONG KONG, Sept 4 Prudential Plc, Britain's largest insurer, is offering its entire stake in Taiwan-listed China Life Insurance Co Ltd in a deal worth about $160 million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Prudential is offering 179.5 million shares in China Life Insurance in a range of T$26.05 to T$26.3, the equivalent of a discount of 2 percent to 3 percent to Tuesday's close of T$26.85, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
HSBC Holdings PLC and UBS AG were hired to jointly manage the deal, IFR said.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.