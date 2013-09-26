BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
HONG KONG, Sept 26 A unit of British insurer Prudential Plc plans to raise up to $122 million by selling its remaining stake in Taiwan's E.Sun Financial Holding Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
Prudential, through PCA Life Assurance, is offering 187.3 million shares of E.Sun in a range of T$19.05 to T$19.20 per share, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The price range is equivalent to a discount of up to 3.8 percent to Thursday's closing price of T$19.80.
Citigroup was hired as sole bookrunner on the sale.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.