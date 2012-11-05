HONG KONG Nov 5 Prudential plc said on Monday it would buy 100 percent of Thanachart Life Assurance Co Ltd, a wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary of Thanachart Bank for a total of 368 million pounds ($590.3 million).

Prudential said it would settle the purchase of 358 million pounds in cash and would pay a further 10 million pounds 12 months after the deal was completed.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013.