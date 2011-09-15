SHANGHAI, Sept 15 Prudential Financial
expects its China life insurance joint venture with a unit of
Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group to begin operations in the
fourth quarter of 2012, the U.S. financial group said on
Thursday.
Prudential Financial and Fosun International have
won approval from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CIRC) to launch the joint venture in China, the companies said
in a statement.
Prudential Insurance Company of America, the U.S. insurance
arm of Prudential Financial will own 50 percent of the joint
venture, which will be headquartered in Shanghai, the statement
said.
The joint venture will be the only life insurance joint
venture in China between a non-state-owned enterprise and a
foreign company, the companies said.
So far, 28 foreign companies, including HSBC Holdings Plc
, Axa SA and Allianz have
entered the 1 trillion yuan Chinese life insurance market.
The fast-growing market is currently dominated by domestic
giants China Life and Ping An
.
The venture marks the second cooperation between Prudential
Financial and Fosun within less than a year and is the latest
move by Fosun to expand into the financial industry.
Prudential Financial announced in January that it would
invest $500 million in a private equity fund to be managed by
Fosun, representing the biggest third-party investment by the
U.S. insurer in its 135-year history.
Fosun, whose businesses range from pharmaceutical to retail
and media, has also formed a private equity venture with U.S.
buyout firm the Carlyle Group, as it steps up expansion into the
financial industry.
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)