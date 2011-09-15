SHANGHAI, Sept 15 Prudential Financial expects its China life insurance joint venture with a unit of Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2012, the U.S. financial group said on Thursday.

Prudential Financial and Fosun International have won approval from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) to launch the joint venture in China, the companies said in a statement.

Prudential Insurance Company of America, the U.S. insurance arm of Prudential Financial will own 50 percent of the joint venture, which will be headquartered in Shanghai, the statement said.

The joint venture will be the only life insurance joint venture in China between a non-state-owned enterprise and a foreign company, the companies said.

So far, 28 foreign companies, including HSBC Holdings Plc , Axa SA and Allianz have entered the 1 trillion yuan Chinese life insurance market.

The fast-growing market is currently dominated by domestic giants China Life and Ping An .

The venture marks the second cooperation between Prudential Financial and Fosun within less than a year and is the latest move by Fosun to expand into the financial industry.

Prudential Financial announced in January that it would invest $500 million in a private equity fund to be managed by Fosun, representing the biggest third-party investment by the U.S. insurer in its 135-year history.

Fosun, whose businesses range from pharmaceutical to retail and media, has also formed a private equity venture with U.S. buyout firm the Carlyle Group, as it steps up expansion into the financial industry. (Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Kazunori Takada)