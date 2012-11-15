BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Prudential Financial Inc on Wednesday sold $1.5 billion junior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 5.625 PCT* MATURITY 06/15/2043 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.994 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS *The notes are fixed until, but not including June 15, 2023, they then float at 3-MO-LIBOR +392 BPS.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.