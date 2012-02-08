* Q4 oper EPS $1.97 vs consensus $1.76

Feb 8 Prudential Financial Inc., the second-largest life insurer in the United States, said fourth-quarter profit nearly tripled as acquisitions expanded its business and it recorded some reserve releases.

Prudential posted a net profit of $606 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with a year-earlier net profit of $213 million, or 45 cents per share.

Adjusted operating income, which excludes the effects of investment losses and other items, was $1.97 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.76 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Prudential said the early-2011 acquisition of AIG Star and AIG Edison boosted results in the quarter. It also recorded pre-tax benefits of about $200 million for reserve releases and other accounting changes.

The company said annuity account values rose 7 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, while retirement account values rose 12 percent and assets under management in the asset management segment rose 15 percent. Individual life new premiums also rose 12 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)