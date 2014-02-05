(Corrects first paragraph to say yen weakened, not strengthened)

Feb 5 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a wider loss as premium income fell and Japanese yen weakened against the dollar.

Net loss in the financial services businesses attributable to the company widened to $427 million, or 94 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30 from $185 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Prudential's financial services businesses includes its U.S. retirement solutions and investment management, U.S. individual life and group insurance, and international insurance divisions and its corporate and other operations. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)