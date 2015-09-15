LONDON, Sept 15 British insurer Prudential said on Tuesday it had appointed Adair Turner, the former head of the country's financial services regulator, as a non-executive director.

"Lord Turner (of Ecchinswell)'s distinguished career has given him considerable expertise in global financial services, particularly in regulation and risk management," Prudential chairman Paul Manduca said in a statement.

Under Turner's chairmanship, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) fined Prudential 30 million pounds ($46 million) and censured then-chief executive Tidjane Thiam in 2013 over the insurer's failure to tell the regulator about its attempted takeover of rival AIA in 2010.

The FSA was abolished at the end of March 2013 and replaced by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Thiam left Prudential this year to run Credit Suisse .

Prudential also said on Tuesday it had appointed former PwC executive David Law as a non-executive director.

