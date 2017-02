BANGKOK Aug 11 Thailand's Pruksa Real Estate Pcl :

* Expects 2011 net profit to be below target of 5 billion baht because of lower-than-expected revenue, Chief Financial Officer Somboon Wasinchutchawal told Reuters

* Expects 2011 revenue of 30 billion baht, below target of 32 billion baht due to lower-than-expected revenue contribution from its foreign business

* Earlier, the property firm reported a net profit of 987 million baht, 17.5 percent up from a the previous year

