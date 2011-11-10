BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's Pruksa Real Estate Pcl :

* To delay planned foreign investment until the middle of 2012 as it needs time to estimate the impact of flooding in central Thai provinces, Chief Operating Officer Prasert Taedullayasatit told reporters

* Says reduces the number of new housing projects to be launched this year due to impact from flooding

* Will miss its 2011 net profit target of 4 billion baht

* At the end of the third quarter, it had projects on hands worth about 37 billion baht ($1.2 billion), of which 18 percent have been affected by floods($1= 30.67 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)