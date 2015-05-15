BANGKOK May 15 Thailand's Pruksa Real Estate
Pcl said on Friday it expected a record net profit this
year due to strong sales of housing products and recovery in the
property sector.
Pruksa, the country's second-largest property developer, is
on track to achieve a sales target of 47 billion baht ($1.40
billion) in 2015 after housing sales of 12.8 billion baht in the
first quarter, Vice-Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told reporters.
The property market is expected to grow 10 percent this year
with a strong rise of 13 percent in the first quarter,
recovering from a slowdown last year, Lersak said.
($1 = 33.5800 baht)
