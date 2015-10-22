BANGKOK Oct 22 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl, Thailand's second-largest property developer, said on Thursday it expected to exceed 2015 revenue target of 47 billion baht ($1.32 billion), helped by the government's recently announced stimulus measures.

Pruksa expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of 16 billion baht, driven by the government's measures which will help stimulate housing demand, Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told Reuters.

The property market is expected to grow 15 percent this year as the company has seen a decline in banks' loan rejection rates, Lersak said.

($1 = 35.6000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)